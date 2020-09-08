Ex-Cat Bobby Dalbec makes Red Sox history with homer in fourth straight game

What a start to an MLB career for Bobby Dalbec.

For the fourth consecutive game, the former Arizona Wildcat baseball standout went yard to increase his home run total to five in just his ninth game played for the Boston Red Sox.

He is the first Red Sox rookie to homer in four straight.

On Tuesday, Dalbec hit two long balls against the Phillies — one in each of the seven inning doubleheaders between the two squads.

In the first game, he took Phillies pitcher Tommy Hunter deep on an estimated 425-foot blast.

Bobby Dalbec has homered in 4 of his first 8 career games. pic.twitter.com/8jowtU3HUj — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 8, 2020

Then in the nightcap, the rookie first baseman hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning to lift Boston to a 5-2 win.