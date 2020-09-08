 Skip to main content
Ex-Cat Bobby Dalbec makes Red Sox history with homer in fourth straight game

Dalbec home runs for 4th straight game; Red Sox win

Bobby Dalbec of the Boston Red Sox hits an RBI single in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

 Matt Slocum

What a start to an MLB career for Bobby Dalbec. 

For the fourth consecutive game, the former Arizona Wildcat baseball standout went yard to increase his home run total to five in just his ninth game played for the Boston Red Sox. 

He is the first Red Sox rookie to homer in four straight.

On Tuesday, Dalbec hit two long balls against the Phillies — one in each of the seven inning doubleheaders between the two squads. 

In the first game, he took Phillies pitcher Tommy Hunter deep on an estimated 425-foot blast. 

Then in the nightcap, the rookie first baseman hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning to lift Boston to a 5-2 win.

Dalbec made his MLB debut back on August 30 and — shocker — he homered in just his second at-bat.

In nine games, Dalbec is hitting .250 with five home runs, eight RBI and slugging .719. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

