The thought of retirement didn't settle into Rob Gronkowski's mind until two seasons ago when the New England Patriots tight end and former Arizona Wildcat entered preseason training camp and felt misplaced physically.
"There was a game-changer in my life where, like, I was trying to go out to practices during the summer and I was getting smoked by every rookie," said Gronkowski during his guest appearance on HBO's "The Shop."
The Shop is a television show that simulates a roundtable discussion in a barber shop, founded by The Uninterrupted CEO Maverick Carter and NBA star LeBron James, and hosts professional athletes, actors and musical artists among other pop culture icons.
Gronkowski, 30, carved out a nine-year career and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. He also suffered multiple injuries to his back, forearm and knee. When Carter asked Gronkowski why the four-time All-Pro tight end decided to step away from football, the former NFL star said, “In order to do something bigger in life ... I had to step away from the game and focus on my health."
Gronkowski later added his poor dietary habits and "rockstar life" that sandbagged his "mental toughness" as a Patriot and physical abilities in the latter part of his football career.
"I was living the party life, eating like s--t every second," he said. "Being over there with Coach (Bill) Belichick, a lot of the program is based on mental toughness. So when I go out there feeling like s--t, it's really tough to go out there with that mental toughness. ... You're not treated like a super-superstar in that organization — not even (Tom) Brady. He wasn't treated like a superstar. Not one single bit."
Last week when Gronkowski announced his partnership with a CBD treatment company, he hinted a possible return to the NFL if he feels healthy enough to play.
"When that time comes down in the future, if I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I feel like I need to be out there on the field, I will go back to football," he said. "But as of right now, that is not the case. ... I truly don't see it in the foreseeable future."
