Ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton gets max offer from Pacers; Suns have two days to match or let him go

The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to answer Deandre Ayton.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Thursday afternoon that Ayton, a restricted free agent, has agreed to a max offer sheet of four years, $133 million with the Indiana Pacers.

The Suns have two days to match the offer.

If they match the offer, the Suns can't trade Ayton to the Pacers and Ayton will have veto power over a trade to the remaining 28 teams for a year.

The Suns couldn't trade him until Jan. 15.

If they don't match, Ayton — a former Arizona Wildcats standout and No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft — will join the Pacers and the Suns won't get anything in return for one of the NBA's best young big men.

Sources told The Republic last week the Pacers were seriously interested in Ayton. The team already has a UA flare, boasting first-round draft pick Bennedict Mathurin, reserve point guard TJ McConnell and roster hopeful Gabe York.

Ayton's agent, Bill Duffy, was watching the Pacers play last week at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Then ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Monday the Pacers were looking to deliver an offer sheet to Ayton as early as Monday after the trade of Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics became official.