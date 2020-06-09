You are the owner of this article.
Ex-Wildcat guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright wins BBL Player of the Year award

PJC was one of the league's top scorers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 PAC-12 Tournament - USC v Arizona

Arizona guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright jumps into a pile of teammates to celebrate the Wildcats’ second consecutive Pac-12 Tournament title in Las Vegas.

 Chris Williams / Icon sportswire

Former Arizona Wildcats basketball player Parker Jackson-Cartwright was named the British Basketball League Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season by the Basketball Journalists Association. 

Jackson-Cartwright ranked second in the BBL Championship in points per game (20.2), third in assists (7.4) and first in steals (3.7) while playing for the Cheshire Phoenix. He is the first Cheshire player to take home the award. 

“It feels good to win this award. My hard work has certainly paid off, but I couldn’t have done it without my team-mates, coaching staff, and the support of the Nix Nation,” Jackson-Cartwright told the BJA. 

The former Wildcats point guard signed with the Phoenix in July 2019, a team based in Liverpool, England. Prior to joining Cheshire, Jackson-Cartwright was cut from the Toronto Raptors G-league squad while rehabbing what UA head coach Sean Miller called a “unique” leg injury

The BBL suspended the 2019-20 season in March due to the coronavirus and announced June 1 that the remainder of the season would be canceled. 

Jackson-Cartwright was able to distinguish himself as one of the league’s top players, despite the shortened season. He tied Cheshire’s single-game assist record with 13 on two occasions and scored over 20 points in five of the 13 games he played in during the BBL Championship.  

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

