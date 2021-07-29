Ex-Wildcat Terry Francona will miss rest of Indians' season, focus on his health

CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of this season to address some lingering health issues.

The 62-year-old Francona, an Arizona Wildcats legend, has been wearing a boot on his right foot all season after undergoing toe surgery for a staph infection in February. He's also dealing with a hip problem, which will require surgery.

This is the second year in a row Francona, a two-time World Series champion manager with the Boston Red Sox, has been sidelined due to his health. He managed just 14 games in 2020 due to a serious gastrointestinal issue that landed him in the Cleveland Clinic for weeks.

While hospitalized, Francona had blood clotting issues and he was placed in intensive care.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over on an interim basis for the rest of this season while Francona focuses on his health. Third base coach Mike Sarbaugh will take Hale's spot and assistant coach Kyle Hudson will move to third.

First base coach and former Indians All-Star catcher Sandy Alomar filled in for Francona a year ago.