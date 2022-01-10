Fading Cards grasping for answers as postseason looms

Arizona’s offense hasn’t looked the same since star receiver DeAndre Hopkins went down with a knee injury last month; it appears highly unlikely he’ll return for the Rams game. Without Hopkins, the Cardinals have struggled to get big plays and haven’t been as effective in the red zone.

The defense had a rough game against Seattle after playing well for most of the season. The unit gave up 431 yards, including 202 on the ground.

No one will care about those numbers if the Cardinals can figure out to beat the Rams next week. Hard as it might be, Arizona’s trying to clear its mind and relish an opportunity to play in the postseason.

“It’s another opportunity that I’m excited for, I haven’t played in the playoffs since I’ve been in the league,” Murray said. “We haven’t been to the playoffs in I don’t know how long, so it’s an opportunity for this team to go do something special.”

What’s working