Fading Cards search for answers as losses mount

The good news for the Cardinals is they'll almost certainly make the playoffs even if they lose their final two games of the season against the Cowboys and Seahawks. There's a myriad of ways for Arizona to back into the bracket, even by finishing 10-7.

That's little solace for a team that looked like one of the NFL's best a couple months ago.

“All you have to do is get in, that is all you got to do,” Murray said. “But at the end of the day we don’t want to get in the way we are playing. We want to go in playing good, feeling good about ourselves.”

There have been some injuries that have undoubtedly hurt. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has a shoulder injury that will likely keep him out for the rest of the year. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins is also likely out for the rest of the regular season because of a sprained knee.

“I think everybody has to focus on their job,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Some of the guys out ... guys are trying to do too much at times and we’ve got to take it one play at a time, reset and do it again.”