After MCL injury, FC Tucson's Kaelon Fox eager to go the full 90 minutes

After missing the team's first five matches, FC Tucson defender Kaelon Fox returned last week and got to play in front of some familiar faces.

Fox, who had been sidelined with an MCL injury, made his 2022 debut in last week's 2-0 loss to South Georgia Tormenta FC in the 67th minute at Kino North Stadium. Fox's parents and girlfriend were there to cheer on the return of FC Tucson's 2021 player of the year.

“I hadn’t seen my mom in like six months, so that was really nice, the hug was awesome,” Fox said. “Seeing them in the stands gives me that extra boost, so looking forward to Saturday.”

Fox could make his first start of the year on Saturday when FC Tucson (1-2-1) hosts North Carolina FC (1-2-1) at 7 p.m.

Last week Fox was on a 30-minute limit, but he could be ready for a full 90.

“Obviously 90’s the goal, we’ll see how it goes but I felt good in training,” said Fox after Thursday's practice.

“Kaelon’s looking like he’s set to go and that’s the plan and we’re really happy to have him back obviously,” said FC Tucson head coach Jon Pearlman. “(He) brings a lot to the table in terms of leadership, in terms of athleticism and drives the whole team forward.”

During his absence the Men in Black advanced to the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup but have only picked up four points in USL League One play in four games.

“It’s tough to watch from the sidelines but getting in there and battling and grinding with the boys, I mean there’s nothing better,” Fox said.

Pearlman said they selected the Louisville native as FC Tucson’s player of the year last season because of how hard he worked and how much leadership he showed.

“It was like having a staff member in the team, understanding what you want to do and that’s what good captains are, that’s what good leaders are,” Pearlman said. “Him having the experience, having that mentality, understanding that there is going to be ebbs and flows in seasons and you need to be consistent in your preparation.

"So really happy to have him back and hopefully he has a good performance on the weekend.”

Corner kicks

• Saturday FC Tucson will host teacher appreciation night. Teachers can get discounted tickets and enter to win prizes like staycations, season tickets and gift baskets from Office Depot.

Saturday • Who: North Carolina FC (1-2-1) at FC Tucson (1-2-1) • When: 7 p.m. • Stream: ESPN+/Hulu

