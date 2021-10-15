Alioune Diakhate poised to help Men in Black during stretch run

FC Tucson lost its second straight match on Wednesday night, but there was a bright spot: the debut of forward Alioune Diakhate.
The Senegalese striker made his FC Tucson debut in the 66th minute. The Men in Black were down a man because of a red card and in search of goals.
“It was very exciting, it was very good, I was happy to be here,” Diakhate said. “I was a little bit nervous, I think it was a little bit hard about the red card, but I was excited to push the team and (try to get a goal).”
FC Tucson’s bench figures to be all the more important Saturday, when the side plays its second match in four days. FC Tucson (9-10-6) hosts South Georgia Tormenta FC (8-12-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in a match that will be streamed on ESPN+. With 33 points, the Men in Black sit in the last playoff spot; South Georgia Tormenta FC is in ninth place with 30 points. FC Tucson will have only two matches left in the regular season after Saturday's contest.
Diakhate signed with FC Tucson in late September, along with goalkeeper Jim Barkei.
“He’s hard working, can play across the front in all three positions and he’s been great in training and an opportunity came for him last game,” said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman. “I thought he was very effective and he’s a weapon we’re hoping we can use in the last six games.”
Diakhate played in Senegal, Serbia, Lebanon, Spain and Ukraine before making 15 appearances for the Indy Eleven of the USL Championship in 2019. He did not play last season.
Despite the down time, Pearlman level said Diakhate's fitness level is very good.
“It’s tough, it’s challenging (that) COVID left a lot of players sort of out of the loop,” Pearlman said. “We feel good right now about bringing him on and if he’s the best player and most dangerous guy, it’s not out of the question that he could see a start before the year is out.”
FC Tucson features players from 12 different countries and three different continents. Diakhate said FC Tucson midfielder Mohamed Kone, who was born in Ivory Coast and raised in Burkina Faso, has helped him get acclimated. The two work together after practices, too.
“He’s a very good guy too,” Diakhate said.
When he checked into Wednesday's match, Diakhate wanted to help his team start a rally.
"I was thinking positive: I’m going to go in and get something like a goal, quick, help the team. I know it’s very hard because of the red card but it’s soccer, so anything can happen,” Diakhate said. “You have to fight until the last minute.”