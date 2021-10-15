Alioune Diakhate poised to help Men in Black during stretch run

FC Tucson lost its second straight match on Wednesday night, but there was a bright spot: the debut of forward Alioune Diakhate.

The Senegalese striker made his FC Tucson debut in the 66th minute. The Men in Black were down a man because of a red card and in search of goals.

“It was very exciting, it was very good, I was happy to be here,” Diakhate said. “I was a little bit nervous, I think it was a little bit hard about the red card, but I was excited to push the team and (try to get a goal).”

FC Tucson’s bench figures to be all the more important Saturday, when the side plays its second match in four days. FC Tucson (9-10-6) hosts South Georgia Tormenta FC (8-12-6) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in a match that will be streamed on ESPN+. With 33 points, the Men in Black sit in the last playoff spot; South Georgia Tormenta FC is in ninth place with 30 points. FC Tucson will have only two matches left in the regular season after Saturday's contest.

Diakhate signed with FC Tucson in late September, along with goalkeeper Jim Barkei.