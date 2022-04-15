Back in black: Goalie Carlos Merancio thrilled to be home, playing for FC Tucson

Carlos Merancio’s return to FC Tucson may not technically be a homecoming, but it’s surely close.

The Hermosillo native first joined the Men in Black in 2019, the club’s first season in USL League One. He signed with Hartford Athletic of USL Championship in 2021 before coming back to the Old Pueblo. Merancio will start in goal on Saturday, when FC Tucson plays its USL League One home opener against Forward Madison FC at Kino North Stadium.

The Star talked to Merancio this week about his return to Tucson, his favorite things to do here and earning the USL Save of the Week award following the club's season opener:

The ballots are in 🗳️@FCTucson's @carlosmerancio1 is your Save of the Week winner! pic.twitter.com/QR3Mm68bGt — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) April 8, 2022

What’s it like to be back with the club?

A: “I’m so happy to be back here because I feel this club like my home. I really love this team. I really appreciate everything they did for me on the past and I also I love the city. My family’s here and I am so comfortable and happy to live in this city.”

How’s the club different now versus that last time you played here — or is it different at all?

A: “Yeah, it’s different, I feel the more organization in the club and I feel the front office is doing a great job with the community because people (are) knowing about FC Tucson and that’s good for us, for having more fans at the game. And it’s exciting for us as players to have the fans here.”

How does Tucson compare to Hermosillo?

A: “Yeah, that’s why I like Tucson because I feel like they’re like sister cities. Like it’s basically like Hermosillo but (in) the United States, so I love Tucson, I feel like my hometown in the U.S. So yeah they’re very familiar, the food, the people, everything.”

How do you think the start of the season has been for you guys and you personally?

A: “It’s been tough; (we) lost the first game but I think the mentality of the team was great to beat Las Vegas (in the U.S. Open Cup) three days after that loss. It’s not easy to lose 4-0 in the opener, but we beat Las Vegas after that and I think the mentality is there. We’re going to be in the playoffs for sure.”

What did you think when you heard you had won save of the week?

A: "Ha! Honestly, it’s good for me. I feel, like, happy, but it’s not the most important for me. I just want to win games and then help the team. Obviously that’s my job, if I do my job the team is going to be in a good place. I’m happy for the owner but the most important for me is the win and then help the team.”

How does USL Championship compare to League One? Is it a big difference?

A: “No, honestly I don’t feel like (there's) a big difference. You see in the U.S. Open Cups, League One teams beat the USL Championship teams, so it’s very competitive. I love how the soccer is growing up in the U.S., so we have two very competitive leagues, so I don’t feel like a big difference.”

What are your favorite places in Tucson to go to?

A: "I love to do hikes. I’ve been in Tanque Verde Falls. I want to go to Seven Falls. I love the food here, I went to La Chaiteria, this is nice there, Casa Valencia, Mariscos Chihuahua. I love Mexican food."

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

