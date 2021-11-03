'Believe': FC Tucson turns to 'Ted Lasso' for motivation as it tries to corral playoff win

"It was during this time the club and supporters struggled with identity," Lopez said. "The club struggled to find wins, and supporters struggled to find where they belonged within the club and in the stands."

Then Powers arrived, armed with a mission. The club was eventually sold to businessman Brett Johnson and went independent. Now, all club decisions are made in Tucson.

In late June, FC Tucson parted ways with coach John Galas and named FC Tucson founder Pearlman as interim coach. The longtime Tucsonan "brought a spark that the club needed," Lopez said. "It was with this new direction that the club was able to finish the season as one of the hottest teams in the league."

Sarah Smogoleski has had season tickets for the past two years, but has been a fan for much longer.

A native of Wisconsin, Smogoleski grew up with the NFL's Packers. She admittedly didn't know much about the other type of football before moving to Tucson nearly a decade ago.

She joined a coed recreational soccer league, and soon after, some of her soccer friends invited her to an FC Tucson match. Smogoleski attended games on and off in the years since. She purchased season tickets after she saw what leadership was trying to do.