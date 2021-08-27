CDO senior Brandon Sanchez making the most of chance with FC Tucson

FC Tucson (5-8-4) will take on the Greenville Triumph SC (7-10-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kino North Stadium.

The debut was also a special night for Pearlman, who has known Sanchez since he was 11 and playing for the Tanque Verde Soccer Club at the time. The two have developed a bond over the years.

Pearlman calls him “a coachable kid” who is “really respected by the older players.”

“It’s been a joy to watch him grow as a player,” Pearlman said.

Sanchez considered Pearlman a mentor on and off the field. He goes to the FC Tucson coach when he needs career advice in soccer or in life.

“We have a tight relationship,” he said. “He trusts me and believes in me.”

Getting a taste of the professional game has opened Sanchez’s eyes to potential future paths as he begins his senior year of high school. The CDO student holds a 4.0 GPA, and has career goals well beyond the realm of the soccer field.

“I’ve always wanted to be a surgeon,” Sanchez said.