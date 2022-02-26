Charlie Dennis' goal sinks former team as FC Tucson falls in soccer exhibition

Former FC Tucson standout scored the match's only goal to lead his new team, the Oakland Roots, to a 1-0 win over the Men in Black in Saturday's Desert Showcase preseason game at Kino North's Field 1.

FC Tucson's preseason opener consisted of two 30-minute periods. Dennis delivered his goal, a left-footed shot from outside the goalkeepers' box, just minutes into the first half. Oakland, a USL Championship club, improved to 4-0 in the preseason. FC Tucson, a USL League One club, fell to 0-1.

FC Tucson will travel to Phoenix next Saturday for an exhibition against Phoenix Rising FC, another USL Championship club. FC Tucson will host a World Cup qualifying watch party on March 24 at the Tucson Convention Center.

Compiled from a news release.