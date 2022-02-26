 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlie Dennis' goal sinks former team as FC Tucson falls in soccer exhibition
editor's pick
OAKLAND ROOTS 1, FC TUCSON 0 (EXHIBITION)

Charlie Dennis' goal sinks former team as FC Tucson falls in soccer exhibition

  • Updated

FC Tucson and the Oakland Roots battle during Saturday's exhibition game at Kino North Field 1.

 Joshua Pearson, FC Tucson

Former FC Tucson standout scored the match's only goal to lead his new team, the Oakland Roots, to a 1-0 win over the Men in Black in Saturday's Desert Showcase preseason game at Kino North's Field 1.

FC Tucson's preseason opener consisted of two 30-minute periods. Dennis delivered his goal, a left-footed shot from outside the goalkeepers' box, just minutes into the first half.  Oakland, a USL Championship club, improved to 4-0 in the preseason. FC Tucson, a USL League One club, fell to 0-1.

FC Tucson will travel to Phoenix next Saturday for an exhibition against Phoenix Rising FC, another USL Championship club. FC Tucson will host a World Cup qualifying watch party on March 24 at the Tucson Convention Center.

Compiled from a news release.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Annika Sorenstam, Larry Fitzgerald, Eric Dickerson and Jake Owen talk golf at Cologuard Classic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News