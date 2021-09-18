Charlie Dennis is 'feeling the joy of the game,' and FC Tucson is surging

“We try and stick to the core principles that we have as a team and obviously the atmosphere’s a lot better than when you’re losing, so it makes it more enjoyable to turn up to training every day,” Dennis said.

The Brighton, England, native came to the U.S. seven years ago for college. He played at Shorter University in Georgia before transferring to Palm Beach Atlantic in Florida. His college success led to professional stints with South Georgia Tormenta FC and Nashville SC.

Dennis signed with FC Tucson for the 2020 season, and finished with a team-high five assists. His 36 chances created were tied with South Georgia's Marco Micaletto for most in the league.

Dennis, a product of the Southampton FC Academy, was one of four players nominated for FC Tucson’s 2020 Most Valuable Player of the Year Award.

“Charlie, I think, is probably our leading point-getter. But more importantly … he can change the game in so many different ways,” Pearlman said. “He’s probably one of the best 10s in the league and really has settled into a role as a leader on the team.”

