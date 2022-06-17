Donny Toia may play a new (and old) position in his FC Tucson return

FC Tucson legend Donny Toia has returned to a familiar place — and possibly an old position.

The Tucson native became a Major League Soccer mainstay as a defender. Now that he's back with FC Tucson, Toia may return to forward — the position he played at Canyon del Oro High School and Pima College and in a stint with FC Tucson a decade ago.

Toia, a left back in the MLS, said he's open to playing any position coach Jon Pearlman wants him to.

"Except for goalkeeper,” Toia said.

Pearlman said Toia can play outside back, left wing or striker.

“In this league it’s key that you have players that are versatile,” Pearlman said. “He was also just about USL Rookie of the Year as an attacking player, (and) at the start of his career he was one of its most prolific goal scorers.”

Last-place FC Tucson (2-6-1) will play Saturday night at the Central Valley Fuego FC (3-2-4). The USL League One expansion club is named after Fresno Fuego FC, the team Toia scored FC Tucson's first goal against on May 5, 2012.

Toia trained with FC Tucson this week, and Pearlman said he could play soon.

“I don’t want to speculate, but it’s going to be in the short term. We’re not talking a month, we’re talking weeks — and hopefully less than that,” Pearlman said.

Toia spent the better part of a decade in Major League Soccer, playing for the Montreal Impact, Orlando City and Real Salt Lake. RSL cut him in before this season, and Toia joined the Portland Timbers for the preseason and then spent a couple weeks at FC Cincinnati.

Toia it’s a great feeling to wear the FC Tucson crest again.

“Obviously, I had a long run in the MLS, was very fortunate to be able to play for that long and probably too many teams, but it’s always good to be back home,” Toia said.

Pearlman hopes Toia can help FC Tucson, which has lost four of five and has the worst goal differential in the league (-8), climb out of the USL League One cellar. The opportunity is there: Eight of the league's 11 teams have either 13 or 14 points this season. FC Tucson has seven, three points behind the Northern Colorado Hailstorm.

The first-place Richmond Kickers are 4-3-3, just two wins ahead of Tucson.

Pearlman is hopeful that Toia can provide a spark.

“Obviously I think he’s an MLS level player, he still has gas in the tank,” Pearlman said. “For me, it’s just great to have him out there. It’s pure joy for me to work with someone who understands how committed I am and he’s right, I’m a bit of a madman but I’m committed to the players I have."

Toia, 30, has known Pearlman for years.

“They think that’s old but it’s not, and I can go ’til my legs fall off,” Toia said. “I told him I wanted to continue playing and he always had an opportunity for me, no matter what.

"He’s always been there, whether it’s for soccer or without soccer, he’s always keeping in touch.”

Corner kicks

• FC Tucson will host a watch party at Firetruck Brewing Company's. midtown location, 4746 E. Grant Road. The party starts at at 7:30 p.m.

• FC Tucson defender Luca Mastrantonio earned his third USL League One Team of the Week selection.

Saturday • What: FC Tucson (2-6-1) at Central Valley Fuego FC (3-2-4) • When: 7:30 p.m. • Stream: ESPN+/Hulu

