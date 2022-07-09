Donny Toia scores goal, earns red card as FC Tucson draws at home on stormy night

FC Tucson’s bid to end its winless streak washed away after the rainstorm, but with 10 men it held on to get a draw against the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.

FC Tucson (3-7-4), clad in their black and red “Monsoon” kit, took a 1-0 lead — after a storm delayed the match about 50 minutes — on a goal from forward/defender Donny Toia on Saturday night.

But the Men in Black then had to play a man down for over 30 minutes after Toia got a red card.

In the 76th minute Northern Colorado forward Lachlan McLean scored the equalizer and the Hailstorm (4-5-5) got a 1-1 draw in their first trip to Tucson.

“The wheels came off, there’s really not a lot more to say other than (FC Tucson goalkeeper) Carlos Merancio was absolutely tremendous, he’s the only reason that we got a point, because he stood ups tall for us,” FC Tucson head coach Jon Pearlman said. “(The) red card again is the result of poor decision making from a senior player.”

The Hailstorm outshot FC Tucson 24-7. Merancio was credited with six saves.

FC Tucson’s home winless streak moved to eight matches in all competitions. The Men in Black are 0-4-2 in USL League One play at the friendly confines of Kino North Stadium.

“I’m glad we got a point because we got something out of the game and some teams this weekend didn’t get anything,” Pearlman said.

The weather delay hit the match in the 29th minute. Kino officials did not let fans come back in until 9 p.m., just after the second half started. Most supporters elected to come back.

“Our fans are the best and really I’m disappointed for our fans, they didn’t get to see the goal,” Pearlman said. “But again they were there for us in that critical moment, cheering us, pushing us on and we have to match the energy that they’re trying to give to us.

"They sat around in their cars for an hour and 15 minutes and we have to perform in those moments, they deserve that, they deserve the effort, they deserve the smart game management, they deserve the leadership because they’re leading from the sidelines, they’re saying ‘you’re important, we’re going to stay around for you’ and I’m so grateful for every single fan tonight that stuck it out and gave us energy.”

In the 45th minute Toia scored his second goal in as many matches in what his first start for the professional version of FC Tucson. Then in the 60th minute he got sent off after picking up his second yellow.

The first yellow came when he was too close on a Northern Colorado free kick and the second on a late tackle. Toia is tied for first on the team in scoring but has three yellow cards already.

Pearlman said Toia feels as bad as anyone.

“His will to win is at the highest level, it always has been,” Pearlman said. “He’s a guy who plays very emotionally, with his heart on his sleeve.”

Pearlman said they still could have gotten the win and the three points if they played smarter, like they did at South Georgia Tormenta FC on May 28 when they had to play a man down for 52 minutes.

“We could have got three, we should have got three after the half even though probably a draw is all we deserved from a performance standpoint,” Pearlman said. “You gotta get three points sometimes when you don’t have your best game, Greenville did it tonight, it can be done and we did it in Tormenta.”

FC Tucson’s next match is at defending league champions Union Omaha (4-2-6) on Saturday. The next time it plays at home is July 23 when the Charlotte Independence come to town.

Up next Who: FC Tucson (3-7-4) at Union Omaha (4-2-6) When: 5 p.m. Saturday Watch online: ESPN+/Hulu