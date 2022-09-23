Eric Kinzner, on loan from Tacoma, has given FC Tucson a boost on back line

FC Tucson's recent rain delays have given Eric Kinzner a little taste of home.

Kinzner joined FC Tucson on loan from the Tacoma Defiance of MLS NEXT Pro, the Seattle Sounders' affiliate. He grew up in Seattle.

"Personally, I enjoy the rain, so it’s been nothing hard on me," the defender said. "But when we have those delays, it’s just about staying focused and being ready to perform when we’re sent back out."

Kinzner joined FC Tucson on July 7. He made his first start in the club's 2-1 win at the Northern Colorado Hailstorm on Aug. 17.

"Eric’s been excellent. He integrated very quickly into the team,” said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman. "I think our record with him in the lineup is probably our best record in terms of inserting a player in.”

FC Tucson (7-12-6) has won its last three home matches, all clean sheets. The club will try to get another shutout on Saturday, when it host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (10-9-7) at Kino North Stadium.

Kinzner also played for the U.S. Men’s Youth National Team at the U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels.

"It was definitely an honor, it was definitely a special feeling like when the anthem played and stuff and going up against the best competition in the world," Kinzner said. "It was a good experience. I learned a lot, of course."

Kinzner is in Tucson thanks in part to Henry Brauner, a former FC Tucson coach and Pima College coach who is now the Sounders' vice president of player development. He's close with the club — and Pearlman, who's been a key part of FC Tucson since its inception.

“It’s like when the mentee becomes the master," Pearlman said. "He’s done such an amazing job at Seattle, and we’ve very close."

Pearlman said he’s proud of how quick Kinzner has adjusted to life in the Old Pueblo. Fellow defenders Tarn Wier and Tyler Moss have helped him get comfortable, both on and off the field.

Kinzner is just 19 years old, younger than most of the club's impact players. Kinzner said he was "with my parents at my house" while playing in Tacoma.

Since the move? "I think I’ve grown as a person and a soccer player, so it’s been a good experience," he said.

Added Pearlman: “He’s been very mature, but, again, you check on that player and make sure that they’re happy in their off-the-field life because it always translates to on the field. He’s translated very seamlessly."

Corner kicks

• Aaron Long started for the United States Men's National Team in Friday's World Cup tuneup against Japan. Long played for FC Tucson from 2012-13.