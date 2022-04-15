Everything you need to know about FC Tucson as the 2022 home season opens

Here's everything you need to know about FC Tucson as the team prepares to play its first home game of the 2022 season on Saturday night:

Name: FC Tucson

So what does FC mean? Football Club

Colors: Black, white and — as of just now — red. The team introduced red-and-black monsoon-themed home jerseys late last month.

But there's a Q on front? Quik Mart is FC Tucson's new jersey sponsor. The FC Tucson crest is located above each players' heart.

Where do they play? FC Tucson plays in USL League One, a third-tier professional soccer league that includes 11 teams from throughout the country. It's one level below USL Championship, which is where Phoenix Rising FC plays, and two levels below Major League Soccer.

No, where do they play? Oh. FC Tucson plays home matches at Kino North Stadium, located across Ajo Way from Kino Sports Complex. The club has won four straight matches at home dating back to the 2021 season.

So they're pros? USL League One is a professional league, yes. Until 2019, FC Tucson played in the USL Premier Development League, which is semipro and played during the college offseasons — think college's Cape Cod League, but with soccer. Today's FC Tucson club is part of an overarching group that includes a women's team — their season starts May 28 — and an academy team whose season starts May 1.

When do they play? The USL League One regular season runs from April through October. Playoffs begin immediately after. Last year, FC Tucson made the USL League One playoffs for the first time, advancing to the semifinals before falling to Union Omaha. They were eliminated Nov. 13.

Are they on TV? USL League One matches are typically streamed live on ESPN+; matches can also be streamed on Hulu.

Who runs the team? Benevolent Sports LLC owns the club. Amanda Powers is the club's president, and Jon Pearlman is the head coach and technical director.

Is there a big rival? FC Tucson has a rivalry with the Richmond Kickers — Tucson eliminated Richmond from the playoffs last year, then lost this year’s season opener to the club in Virginia. Richmond is coached by Darren Sawatzky, who used to coach FC Tucson.

Who’s on the roster? Tucson’s roster is made up of professional players from the United States, England, Italy, Portugal, Colombia, Japan, France, Jamaica, Nigeria, Mexico and Argentina.

Any locals? Pearlman is a former Sabino High School coach and an original FC Tucson co-founder. Goalkeeper Emiliano Andraux, midfielders Brandon Sanchez and Jerod Allen, forward Nick Hanus and defender Diego Ruiz are all native Tucsonans. Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio is a Hermosillo native who is in his second stint with FC Tucson.

Is the team good? FC Tucson is 0-1 heading into Saturday's home opener.

No. They won a game last week! YES THEY DID. But that match, a victory over Las Vegas Lights FC, was part of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The take-all-comers tournament takes place during the USL League One season, but results don't count toward the USL League One standings. The team's next U.S. Open Cup match is Tuesday at Kino North.

Where can I get tickets? FCTucson.com. Single-game tickets range from $12 to $20. Season tickets start at $150.

Does FC Tucson have a fan club? The Cactus Pricks have backed the team since its early days; they sit in Section 102. The club also has a supporters section behind the north goal.

What's gameday like? Loud and a little rowdy, but family-friendly. In fact, FC Tucson has a code of conduct that says:

• Fans are encouraged to cheer, sing, and otherwise support their team while remaining respectful and courteous to their fellow patrons, referees, opposing team fans and players.

• There should be no fighting fighting, thrown objects, attempts to enter the playing field, political or inciting messages or disorderly behavior — including foul, sexist, racial, obscene or abusive language or gestures.

• Fans must comply with stadium staff regarding policies and emergency response procedures.

• If the ball enters the stands, fans must promptly and carefully return the ball to a stadium staff member or the ball attendant.

• Alcoholic beverages must be consumed in a responsible manner and only by those of legal age.

• What's allowed in the stadium? Fans can bring unopened waters (one per person), sunblock (one bottle per person), baby bags and strollers, personal cameras, binoculars (one pair per person) and foam suit cushions (one per person). Fans can bring musical instruments, noisemakers and signs, but they're subject to approval by the club. Pima County has a clear bag policy, meaning purses and other bags are not allowed inside. All fans will be "wanded" as they enter the stadium. All fans must show ID to purchase alcohol.

• What's banned? Firearms, outside food, all tobacco products, folding chairs, lawn chairs, sunflower seeds, professional camera equipment, video cameras and umbrellas. Hydoflasks and Thirstbuster-type cups are no longer permitted.

• Masks? Full vaccinated fans no longer have to wear masks or socially distance while outside. Unvaccinated fans are required to wear masks unless they're eating or drinking.

