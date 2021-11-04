Familiar foe, former coach await FC Tucson in Saturday's USL League One playoff match

On Saturday night, FC Tucson hosts a recent foe, a former Tucson coach and the league’s top goal scorer in the biggest match of its pro existence.

So, yes, there's familiarity. Then there's this: Saturday's USL League One playoff showdown is a rematch of last Saturday's game, which the Men in Black won 4-2.

This time, “It’s going to be a different game, obviously,” said FC Tucson defender Luca Mastrantonio. “They are going to adjust to our strengths, they are going to come more prepared, even more willing to win because it’s either in or out … they already knew they clinched the playoffs and sometimes that can give you that certainty. They are not going to have that next game, so it’s either in or out.”

This is Richmond’s first postseason appearance since the 2016 USL Championship playoffs. The Kickers debuted in 1993.

Forward Emiliano Terzaghi leads the way for Richmond. He has won USL League One's Golden Boot the last two seasons; the trophy is given annually to the league's goals leader. The Argentinian has scored 18 goals this season, the most in the three-year-old USL League One's history.

Terzaghi has scored twice against FC Tucson this season, both on penalty kicks.