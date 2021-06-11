FC Tucson aiming to extend points streak as Chattanooga comes to town

FC Tucson will take on the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday night looking to make it four consecutive matches with a positive end result in the standings.

The Men in Black (2-2-2) have tallied seven points toward the USL League One standings over their last three matches, earning two wins before drawing 1-1 in last weekend’s home match against Toronto FC II.

However, the club remains in search of its first home win of the season as it takes on the Red Wolves (3-1-1) at Kino North Stadium. Coach John Galas said this week that the team's recent success can be traced to improved defense and possession of the ball.

"We wanted to get back to sort of ball control, possession and tempo of the game," he said. "We’re playing better football and have more confidence and composure now."

FC Tucson has stifled opponents defensively over the last few weeks. After conceding five goals in a loss to Fort Lauderdale CF on May 16, the Men in Black have given up just one goal to each of its last three opponents.

“We've seen remarkable improvement from Game 1 to Game 6," Galas said.