FC Tucson allows two late goals, is eliminated from U.S. Open Cup in third round

FC Tucson’s run through the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup came to end in heartbreaking fashion.

The Cal United Strikers scored in the 71st minute and again in stoppage time to advance past FC Tucson 2-1 in Tuesday night's third-round match at Kino North Stadium.

With a win, FC Tucson would have advanced to the fourth round of the take-all-comers tournament for the first time in history. The club didn't have to look far to see what was possible with a win: Union Omaha, the defending USL League One champion, upset Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire in a shootout Tuesday night after the teams played to a 2-2 draw.

FC Tucson entered the U.S. Open Cup in the second round, then upset the Las Vegas Lights of USL Championship in their first match. The victory earned the club another home match, this one against Cal United.

“This is disappointment," FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman said. However, he said: "I’d rather these critical mistakes happen now here in April in these moments outside of critical playoff-run time. It hurts, no question; (I'm) disappointed for our fans, disappointed for the opportunity to go and play an MLS side maybe and take a run at it and see what Omaha did.”

Strikers forward Omar Nuño tied the match with a goal in the 71st minute. In the second minute of stoppage time, Cal United midfielder Ryotaro Kawashima scored the game-winner.

“Omar’s goal changed everything,” said Cal United coach Don Ebert. “That Ryo kid just joined us and for him to make his first start, that was his first game with us after a couple weeks of training so for him to get that goal, (I'm) proud of him.”

AMAZING BALL OVER THE TOP FROM BRADY TO OMAR. OMAR PUTS IT IN THE CORNER TO EQUALIZE!!! #USOC2022 | @opencup pic.twitter.com/x1XTJQgYAN — California United Strikers FC (@CalUtdStrikers) April 20, 2022

FC Tucson took the lead in the 17th minute, when forward Gio Calixtro scored the first goal. He was assisted by midfielder Burke Fahling. The club led for the next 53-plus minutes before the Strikers scored the equalizer.

“I said to Gio ‘this is a match you have to be goal dangerous in,’” Pearlman said.

FC Tucson outshot the Strikers 13-12, but Cal United had the edge in shorts on goal, 6-4.

Unlike many of the third-round matches, the one between FC Tucson and Cal United appeared to be close on paper. Cal United plays in the NISA, a league on par with FC Tucson's USL League One. Both are considered third-division leagues.

“I believe we’re all the same — there’s MLS and there’s everyone else,” Ebert said. “Whether you’re two or three, it doesn’t matter what alphabet we play in.

"Ours is NISA, somebody else is UPSL. Minor-league soccer, lower-level soccer for us is about young, local American players getting a chance to learn what it’s like to be professional, to get the opportunity that I don’t think a lot of us are getting up at the MLS level.”

Eliminated from U.S. Open Cup play, FC Tucson will now turn its attention to the ongoing USL League One schedule. The club will travel to the league-leading Chattanooga Red Wolves on Saturday. FC Tucson’s next home match is scheduled for April 30.

Corner kicks

• Two FC Tucson defenders earned sports on the USL League One Team of the Week honors for Week 3. Jacob Crull, who scored the Men in Black’s goal in their 1-1 draw with Forward Madison, was named to the team; so was Tarn Weir.

• Former FC Tucson player Aaron Herrera made his 100th regular season appearance for Real Salt Lake over the weekend. Herrera played for the Men in Black in 2016 and 2017. Herrera is the second RSL homegrown player to get 100 caps for the club following defender Justen Glad, who is from Tucson.

