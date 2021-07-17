FC Tucson blasts New England Revolution II with season-high four goals

Toby Uzo felt he had just completed his best week of training, except for one thing. The FC Tucson forward had been getting in dangerous positions to score in practice, but his headers in the air had been off target.
“I was just telling myself going into the game that if I get the chance to go up in the air,” Uzo said. “I’m just going to take less power on it and get more accuracy.”
It was those adjustments that paid off in a major way as Uzo scored twice in FC Tucson’s 4-2 win over New England Revolution II on Saturday night. Both goals came off headers with Uzo leaping up and knocking the ball in the net on short range. Less power, more accuracy.
FC Tucson’s four goals, two in each half at Kino North Stadium, were the most the team has scored this season and the most since August 18 of last year. The victory gives FC Tucson (4-4-4) its third straight positive result and two wins in the last three matches.
“You have to have that belief in the man next to you,” Uzo said. “And then it’s just fun from there on.”
Saturday appeared to be the most fun FC Tucson has had on the field all season, looking nothing like the team that had been in last place in USL League One a month ago.
Three different players scored for FC Tucson, including Daniel Bedoya and Shak Adams, who combined for a pair of first half goals. Bedoya opened up the night in the 23rd minute off a corner kick as the inbounds feed from Charlie Dennis found the FC Tucson attacker wide open in front of the net.
Three minutes later, FC Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley drilled a Hail Mary boot into opponent territory where a streaking Adams was waiting. The kick from Lapsley bounced off the head of a New England defender and right in front Adams who corralled the pass, took one dribble and fired it into the net.
“Wally’s been telling me all year that anytime he catches it to run in behind (the defense),” Adams said. “So he pretty much pointed a few minutes before that he'd do it. I wasn’t sure but I just believed that he was going to do it and luckily the opportunity fell.”
The goal to put FC Tucson up 2-1 going into half was the second straight game Adams has scored, bringing his total to three this season and tied for the team lead.
“We’ve been training real hard and working hard in practice,” Adams said. “I’ve been fortunate to have two chances in two games and get two goals.”
In just his third game with the team this season, Uzo found the back of the net twice in the second half for his first goals of the season, scoring in the 47th and 75th minutes.
“If I feel at home, I just have fun,” Uzo said. “And I feel at home here in Tucson. I’m glad the fans are here. I hear how they yell my name during the game and I just feel welcome.”
With the victory, FC Tucson now has the momentum it’s been searching for and gets three of the next four matches at home, including next weekend’s tilt with first-place Union Omaha.
“We knew we were in a position where if we win one game, we can win the next game,” Adams said.
