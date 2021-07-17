FC Tucson blasts New England Revolution II with season-high four goals

Toby Uzo felt he had just completed his best week of training, except for one thing. The FC Tucson forward had been getting in dangerous positions to score in practice, but his headers in the air had been off target.

“I was just telling myself going into the game that if I get the chance to go up in the air,” Uzo said. “I’m just going to take less power on it and get more accuracy.”

It was those adjustments that paid off in a major way as Uzo scored twice in FC Tucson’s 4-2 win over New England Revolution II on Saturday night. Both goals came off headers with Uzo leaping up and knocking the ball in the net on short range. Less power, more accuracy.

FC Tucson’s four goals, two in each half at Kino North Stadium, were the most the team has scored this season and the most since August 18 of last year. The victory gives FC Tucson (4-4-4) its third straight positive result and two wins in the last three matches.

“You have to have that belief in the man next to you,” Uzo said. “And then it’s just fun from there on.”

Saturday appeared to be the most fun FC Tucson has had on the field all season, looking nothing like the team that had been in last place in USL League One a month ago.