FC Tucson draws California club for next round of U.S. Open Cup

FC Tucson will stay at home for the next round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Men in Black drew the California United Strikers for their third-round match, which will take place between April 19-21 at Kino North Stadium. Based in Irvine, Cal United plays in the National Independent Soccer Association.

FC Tucson was selected as the first in Friday's draw. Other hosts include LAFC and the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is six-month, 103-team single-elimination knockout tournament featuring teams from all levels associated with U.S. Soccer.

FC Tucson, a member of USL League One, entered the tournament in the second round, then beat the Las Vegas Lights FC of USL Championship, 3-2. The Strikers, meanwhile, won their second-round match 5-0 over the amateur San Fernando Valley FC.

Schedule break

FC Tucson will continue to play its USL League One schedule as it prepares for its next U.S. Open Cup match.

The Men in Black have a bye on Saturday, however, something coach Jon Pearlman said is "massive." The club won't play again until April 16, when it opens its USL League One home schedule against Forward Madison FC.

Injuries and other issues limited the club to just 16 available players on Wednesday night. Forward Deri Corfe and defender Kaelon Fox, who were staples for FC Tucson last season, did not play because of injuries; neither did midfielder Burke Fahling.

Midfielder Tevin Shaw was delayed getting back from World Cup qualifying for Jamaica due to visa issues. Forward Franco Peréz, who is on loan from Club Atletico Aldosivi in the top flight of Argentina, and midfielder Charlie Machell haven’t arrived yet.

“Those are six guys that are going to play 1,500 to 2,000 minutes this year,” Pearlman said. “They’re big leadership, centerpiece players.”

USL 'Cupsets'

USL League One teams went 5-2 against their USL Championship big brothers in the second round.

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC upset the Colorado Springs Switchbacks 1-0 in their first-ever competitive match despite playing with 10 men for more than an hour.

“Anything can happen in cup play, anything can happen in any game,” Pearlman said.

Men in White

FC Tucson supporters typically sing “come on, you boys in black" at the start of matches.

On Wednesday, they changed the lyrics. FC Tucson wore white uniforms, so the supporters altered the song for the night.

Photos: FC Tucson outlasts Las Vegas Lights 3-2 in US Open Cup FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights FC Tucson vs Las Vegas Lights

Up next • What: Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, third round: California United Strikers at FC Tucson • When: April 19-21, day and time TBA • Where: Kino North Stadium • Watch online: ESPN+

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

