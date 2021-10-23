FC Tucson draws on road, enters final week with playoff hopes still alive

FC Tucson allowed a goal in extra time Saturday and settled for a 2-2 tie at Forward Madison FC.

The Men in Black (10-10-7) are tied for the sixth and final USL League One playoff spot with the New England Revolution II. Both teams have 37 points in 27 games, with one week left in the regular season.

FC Tucson hosts the Richmond Kickers at 7 p.m. next Saturday in its regular-season finale. The Kickers are in fourth place with 40 points.

FC Tucson jumped to a 2-0 lead Saturday with goals by Charlie Dennis on a 16-minute penalty kick and by Kevin Rodriguez in the 24th.

Madison scored in the 50th minute and tied the game with a goal in in the 93rd. The tie ended Madison's playoff hopes, as it needed a win to remain in contention for the postseason. It is four points out of the last playoff spot with just one game left.