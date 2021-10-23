 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tucson draws on road, enters final week with playoff hopes still alive

FC Tucson draws on road, enters final week with playoff hopes still alive

  • Updated
FC Tucson logo

FC Tucson allowed a goal in extra time Saturday and settled for a 2-2 tie at Forward Madison FC.

The Men in Black (10-10-7) are tied for the sixth and final USL League One playoff spot with the New England Revolution II. Both teams have 37 points in 27 games, with one week left in the regular season.

FC Tucson hosts the Richmond Kickers at 7 p.m. next Saturday in its regular-season finale. The Kickers are in fourth place with 40 points.

FC Tucson jumped to a 2-0 lead Saturday with goals by Charlie Dennis on a 16-minute penalty kick and by Kevin Rodriguez in the 24th.

Madison scored in the 50th minute and tied the game with a goal in in the 93rd. The tie ended Madison's playoff hopes, as it needed a win to remain in contention for the postseason. It is four points out of the last playoff spot with just one game left.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Analyzing Arizona's fourth quarter meltdown against Washington

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News