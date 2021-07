FC Tucson earns draw with two goals in final minutes

FC Tucson scored two late goals to earn a point on the road in its 2-2 draw at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday night.

Down 2-0, Daniel Bedoya scored in the 86th minute on a penalty kick, and Shak Adams found the net in the 89th minute for the Men in Black (3-4-4) off an assist from Kaelon Fox.

Chattanooga (5-1-4) scored its goals in the 34th and 64th minutes after the teams had a long weather delay due to lightning in the area.

FC Tucson is home for its next two matches, against New England Revolution II next Saturday and vs. Union Omaha on July 24.

FC Tucson's remaining schedule

Saturday, July 17: New England Revolution II at FC Tucson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 24: Union Omaha at FC Tucson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 31: FC Tucson at Richmond Kickers, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7: North Texas SC at FC Tucson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14: Union Omaha at FC Tucson, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21: FC Tucson at Fort Lauderdale CF, TBA