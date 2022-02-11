FC Tucson, eligible again for U.S. Open Cup, will host Las Vegas in April

The Men in Black have played six times in the U.S. Open Cup, most recently advancing to the second round, where it was eliminated by the same Las Vegas club that it will play in April. The Lights beat FC Tucson 4-2 before a sold-out crowd in Nevada.

Tucson’s longest U.S. Open Cup run came in 2013, when it advanced to the third round before losing 2-0 to the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer.

FC Tucson lands Argentina’s Perez on loan

Argentina’s Franco Perez will join FC Tucson on loan for the 2022 season, a major step for a club that’s looking to compete for the USL League One title. The move from Primera División team Club Atletico Aldosivi to Tucson is still pending league and federation approval.

Perez spent the last three years with Aldovisi, playing 677 minutes over 19 minutes. Perez turned 26 on New Year’s Day.

FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman, who scouted Perez in Argentina, called him “a great ball striker” who “can use his right and left foot, can beat players on the dribble, has creativity and is very aggressive and physically tough.