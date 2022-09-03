FC Tucson ends home winless streak with victory over Charlotte

FC Tucson snapped its 10-match home winless streak and picked up its first home league victory of the year thanks to a clean sheet and a goal from a Charlotte native.

FC Tucson (5-12-5) knocked off the 1-0 Charlotte Independence on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium.

“As gritty a performance as you could possibly want, what a physical and mental effort from the group,” said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman. “I’m just so proud of them, they’ve suffered so deeply, especially at home with some good performances and not being able to get across the line.”

FC Tucson is 2-7-3 at home in all competitions. Their other victory at Kino North was a 3-2 triumph over the Las Vegas Lights in the Lama Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

“It’s been a brilliant effort from the whole team,” said FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio. “We was fighting the whole year for this victory and it’s for the fans, they’ve been here the whole year supporting us.”

It’s FC Tucson’s third shutout and first clean sheet since June 18, a 0-0 draw at Central Valley Fuego FC.

“It’s been tough, it’s been a tough year for me, especially as a goalkeeper, conceding those goals but if you keep working and then keep being humble, you will get there,” Merancio said.

FC Tucson forward Fernando Garcia scored in the 39th minute, assisted by defender Tarn Weir. It’s the Charlotte native’s first start since July 16. He was subbed out in the 74th minute.

He got a red card on Aug. 6 in a 3-1 loss at Richmond.

“For Fernando I think it’s finding the form, he had the red card in Richmond and he had struggled a little bit with his confidence and his play but he improved each game,” Pearlman said. “I think he got a little tired because he hasn’t had that full 90 but again a really good performance from everybody, including him.”

The win came after FC Tucson blew a 2-0 lead at Central Valley Fuego FC on Wednesday to lose 3-2. They were down a man the whole second half.

“We really wanted those three points in Central Valley but for them to come off of that and that unfortunate result, unfair result and come back here and perform just shows you the character of this team,” Pearlman said, “and I’ve always said I’ve been so proud of that and I was glad it was able to shine through tonight."

Charlotte outshot (8-10-6) FC Tucson 15-12. It was 4-4 in shots on target.

FC Tucson’s next match is on Sept. 11 at home against top of the table and defending league champions Union Omaha (10-3-10). The Men in Black lost 2-1 to the Owls at home on June 11 and 2-1 in Omaha on July 16.

Merancio said finally getting that win at home will help FC Tucson’s confidence after all those dropped points and heartbreaking losses.

"After this performance all the guys will perform better,” Merancio said.

Corner kicks