FC TUCSON

FC Tucson enters home stretch of season with home match against Union Omaha

  • Updated
FC Tucson logo

FC Tucson broke through last weekend, beating the Charlotte Independence for its first home victory of the season.

Now, the Men in Black will try to make it a streak. FC Tucson will host Union Omaha on Sunday at 7 p.m. on First Responders Night.

The match at Kino North Stadium marks the unofficial start to the home stretch. After Sunday, the club will play seven matches — four of them at home — over the final four weeks of the regular season. To have a chance at the playoffs, Tucson must get hot. FC Tucson (5-12-5) entered the weekend last in the 11-team USL League One standings, trailing North Carolina FC by three points. The league’s top six teams make the playoffs.

As part of its push, FC Tucson has added two players to the roster. On Thursday, the club received midfielder Christian Nydegger on loan from Real Salt Lake. Nydegger signed a pro contract in April. He made 17 starts with the Real Monarchs of MLS NEXT, recording a pair of assists.

The acquisition came two days after FC Tucson signed forward Josiah Romero. Romero played 11 games for Bay Cities FC in the National Independent Soccer Association, scoring five goals and adding two assists.

Union Omaha sits in second place in the USL League One standings with a record of 10-3-10.

