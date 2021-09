FC Tucson extends unbeaten streak to seven games with shutout win at Union Omaha

Charlie Dennis converted a penalty kick in the seventh minute for the game's only goal as FC Tucson continued its torrid stretch with a 1-0 win at second-place Union Omaha on Saturday night.

The Men in Black (9-8-6), unbeaten in seven straight games, handed Union Omaha (10-3-8) its first home defeat of the season.

FC Tucson, which was near the bottom of the USL League One standings six weeks ago, is now in third place with 33 points. FC Tucson is 5-0-2 during its stretch, outscoring opponents 16-6 during that time.

Dennis has four goals in the past two games.

Four of FC Tucson's final five regular-season contests are at home, starting with a 7 p.m. game next Saturday against North Texas SC (6-7-9).

FC Tucson's 2021 Schedule

Record: 9-8-6

May 1: South Georgia Tormenta 3, FC Tucson 1

May 8: FC Tucson 1, Forward Madison FC 1

May 16: Fort Lauderdale CF 5, FC Tucson 1

May 26: FC Tucson 2, Toronto FC 1

May 29: FC Tucson 2, North Carolina FC 1