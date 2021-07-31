FC Tucson falls 1-0 to Kickers in Richmond

Despite holding an offensive edge, Tucson conceded a first-half penalty kick and dropped the USL League One road matchup to the Richmond Kickers, 1-0.

Emiliano Terzaghi scored in the 19th minute for Richmond (5-5-5). Terzaghi drew a contested penalty in the box, setting up the chance.

Tucson (4-6-4) dropped its second straight match despite holding a 30-9 advantage in shots, including 8-2 in shots on target. Tucson also had an edge of 18-3 on shots inside the box and 10-3 on corners. The club also had 66.8% possession.

Richmond's Akira Fitzgerald made eight saves to preserve the shut out. Wallis Lapsley, who leads the USL League One in saves, was called upon to make just one save.

The best opportunity to tie the game for Tucson came in the 64th minute, when Charlie Dennis had two shots in the box. Maxi Schenfeld's shot snuck under the crossbar but was knocked away.

The match featured former FC Tucson coach Darren Sawatzky (8-11-9 in 2019) leading Richmond, and 2017 FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman back at the helm of the club as interim coach.

FC Tucson returns home next Saturday against North Texas SC. The match starts at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

Compiled from a news release.