 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tucson falls 1-0 to Kickers in Richmond
editor's pick

FC Tucson falls 1-0 to Kickers in Richmond

  • Updated
FC Tucson logo

Despite holding an offensive edge, Tucson conceded a first-half penalty kick and dropped the USL League One road matchup to the Richmond Kickers, 1-0.

Emiliano Terzaghi scored in the 19th minute for Richmond (5-5-5). Terzaghi drew a contested penalty in the box, setting up the chance.

Tucson (4-6-4) dropped its second straight match despite holding a 30-9 advantage in shots, including 8-2 in shots on target. Tucson also had an edge of 18-3 on shots inside the box and 10-3 on corners. The club also had 66.8% possession.

Richmond's Akira Fitzgerald made eight saves to preserve the shut out. Wallis Lapsley, who leads the USL League One in saves, was called upon to make just one save.

The best opportunity to tie the game for Tucson came in the 64th minute, when Charlie Dennis had two shots in the box. Maxi Schenfeld's shot  snuck under the crossbar but was knocked away.

The match featured former FC Tucson coach Darren Sawatzky (8-11-9 in 2019) leading Richmond, and 2017 FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman back at the helm of the club as interim coach.

FC Tucson returns home next Saturday against North Texas SC. The match starts at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

Compiled from a news release.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News