FC Tucson falls 2-1 to Forward Madison, drops to 2-5-1

Charlie Machell's first half goal wasn't enough for FC Tucson, which fell 2-1 to Forward Madison on a rainy Saturday night in Wisconsin.
Madison struck first, with Nazeem Bartman delivering a goal in the 29th minute. Twelve minutes later, FC Tucson's Machell delivered the equalizer, plucking Louis Perez's pass and tapping in a short goal.
Bartman assisted Abdou Mbacke Thiam for a 50th-minute game, a score that proved to be the difference in the match.
“We started out too far on the back foot, but we started to play a bit better and reacted better to the pace of the game and physicality of the game as it went on but it was too little, too late," FC. Tucson coach Jon Pearlman said.
FC Tucson fell to 2-5-1. The club will return home Saturday for a 7 p.m. match against Union Omaha.