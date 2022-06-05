 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
FC TUCSON

FC Tucson falls 2-1 to Forward Madison, drops to 2-5-1

  • Updated
FC Tucson logo

Charlie Machell's first half goal wasn't enough for FC Tucson, which fell 2-1 to Forward Madison on a rainy Saturday night in Wisconsin.

Madison struck first, with Nazeem Bartman delivering a goal in the 29th minute. Twelve minutes later, FC Tucson's Machell delivered the equalizer, plucking Louis Perez's pass and tapping in a short goal.

Bartman assisted Abdou Mbacke Thiam for a 50th-minute game, a score that proved to be the difference in the match.

“We started out too far on the back foot, but we started to play a bit better and reacted better to the pace of the game and physicality of the game as it went on but it was too little, too late," FC. Tucson coach Jon Pearlman said.

FC Tucson fell to 2-5-1. The club will return home Saturday for a 7 p.m. match against Union Omaha.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Best things Arizona Wildcats said after notching first WCWS win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News