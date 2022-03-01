FC Tucson fans rally to return lost soccer jersey to its 7-year-old owner

Raney, a season-ticket holder and youth soccer coach, was walking out of the same game with his kids some other kids he coaches. They saw something black on the ground. Sarah Bristow, a 10-year-old Tucson girl, picked it up and took it home. She noticed it was small.

Raney reached out to Sarah’s parents saying he found the owner of the jersey. Sarah was happy to return the jersey, Raney said.

And she wrote a sweet letter to Owen.

“The perfect part about this. It wasn't like I told them what to do; it's something they did on their own. I just kind of helped them execute it,” Raney said.

Owen's father kept the news a secret. When the package arrived, Owen opened it, read the note from Sarah and screamed “Yes!,” jumping around with a smile on his face. Additionally, he received a FC Tucson hat from the club.

“He was over the moon,” Cortez said.

FC Tucson president Amanda Powers says the soccer community is all about helping one another. In a world where good actions are hard to find, two kids showed us what it is like to do the right thing. The Sounders gave Sarah a signed hat.