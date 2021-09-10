FC Tucson 'grateful to be doing something positive' by honoring first responders on 9/11 anniversary

On Sept. 11, 2001, FC Tucson interim coach Jon Pearlman had multiple concerns.

Pearlman, a New York native, spent his day trying to figure out if his friends were OK while explaining the terror attack to his fifth-grade students at Tucson's St. Ambrose Catholic School.

FC Tucson defender Dakota Barnathan, who is from Massapequa, New York, was 6 years old on 9/11 but remembers it like it was yesterday.

“My mom ran home from Manhattan that day from Queens, where I lived, so being a part of it I know plenty of people that have been affected by it,” Barnathan said. “So it’s always an honor and something special to play on a day that’s for heroes.”

FC Tucson (7-8-5) hosts Fort Lauderdale CF on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium. It's First Reponders Night, fitting given that it's the 20-year anniversary of the terror attacks.

Before the match, FC Tucson will honor first responders like Cassandra Moreno, Danny Leon and Ben Goheen. Moreno was the partner of Jacob Dindinger, the EMT who was killed during a July shooting spree.

Leon is the Tucson police officer who ended the spree. Goheen, a paramedic, was TFD’s 2020 firefighter of the year.