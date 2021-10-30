FC Tucson headed to USL League One postseason after winning regular-season finale

FC Tucson earned its first professional playoff berth and a postseason home match with a convincing win in the regular-season finale.

FC Tucson (11-10-7) beat the Richmond Kickers 4-2 on Saturday night at home before a crowd of 1,566 at Kino North Stadium.

The win continued FC Tucson’s rise from 11th place (out of 12) when Jon Pearlman took over as interim coach in late June.

“What a night for the community, what a night for our fans,” said FC Tucson coach Pearlman, who was named the permanent coach three weeks ago. “It’s certainly very emotional for me. I was given a task, I was given an opportunity and I’m just, again, continuing to be grateful. We continue to play for our fans and in front of our fans.”

FC Tucson is 9-6-4 since Pearlman took over.

The Men in Black will host the Kickers (11-10-7) again next Saturday in the first round of the playoffs. FC Tucson finished level with Richmond on points with 40 but earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs due to a better goal differential. Richmond won the first meeting this year between the two teams, beating visiting FC Tucson 1-0 on July 31.