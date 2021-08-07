FC Tucson held scoreless again as losing streak slips to three games

FC Tucson’s press strategy cracked early as the defense conceded two goals in the opening 30 minutes in a 2-0 loss to North Texas SC.
With Saturday night’s loss at Kino North Stadium, the Men in Black (4-7-4) have now dropped their last three games, two of which have come at home. FC Tucson has been shut out in each of the last two games and the team’s goal differential has also dipped to a league-worst minus-7.
“It was disappointing in all facets of the game from start to finish,” interim coach Jon Pearlman said.
Pearlman was most frustrated with the team’s defensive performance. The game plan heading into the matchup against North Texas was built around pressing up in the field to create offensive chances which can leave the defenders in vulnerable positions if not executed correctly.
Such a scenario is exactly what transpired early on Saturday night.
“We were a step slow and missing assignments,'' Pearlman said.
FC Tucson goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley made a couple diving saves in net during the first few minutes of action but North Texas’ Kazu put one past him in the 14th minute. The Brazilian-Japanese midfielder gained separation from three FC Tucson defenders in front of Lapsley and notched his third goal of the season.
North Texas struck again in the 30th minute, this time off a clean look from Gibran Rayo.
Both goals conceded came on plays where the FC Tucson defense allowed North Texas midfielders to run past them in the open field and get open looks on net.
“The guys who were asked to defend and asked to press on the field, need to make plays or create fouls, or stop the ball,” Pearlman said. “And they didn't.”
FC Tucson had plenty of quality chances to cut into the lead before half, including back-to-back shots on net from Deri Corfe in the 40th minute. Both attempts were turned away by North Texas goalie Richard Sánchez, who earned his first shutout of the season.
In the 60th minute, FC Tucson hoped to turn the tide by bringing in four substitutes in the front field. Forwards Shak Adams, Mohamed Kone, Kevin Rodriguez and Giovanni Calixtro entered with fresh legs but it was to no avail as FC Tucson was blanked by a strong North Texas defense.
Frustrations continued to mount in the second half as FC Tucson was unable to capitalize on three free kicks, including two in the final 15 minutes.
“I felt like there were goals there in the second half,” Pearlman. “It looked like at a certain period of time that we were going to get it to 2-1.”
With the losing streak at three games, Pearlman believes the key to turning things around starts on the defensive end. Once the defense starts to improve, the offensive end will follow suit.
Even with the dissatisfaction with the performance, Pearlman isn’t ready to make sweeping changes to Tucson’s rotation or attack strategy.
“There doesn’t need to be screaming at them or putting them down,” Pearlman said. “What’s needed is a positive mindset from everyone and having accountability.”
Next up for the Men in Black is a home game against Union Omaha (8-1-6) next week. FC Tucson fell to Omaha 2-1 the last time the two clubs met on July 24 in Tucson.
