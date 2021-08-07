FC Tucson held scoreless again as losing streak slips to three games

North Texas struck again in the 30th minute, this time off a clean look from Gibran Rayo.

Both goals conceded came on plays where the FC Tucson defense allowed North Texas midfielders to run past them in the open field and get open looks on net.

“The guys who were asked to defend and asked to press on the field, need to make plays or create fouls, or stop the ball,” Pearlman said. “And they didn't.”

FC Tucson had plenty of quality chances to cut into the lead before half, including back-to-back shots on net from Deri Corfe in the 40th minute. Both attempts were turned away by North Texas goalie Richard Sánchez, who earned his first shutout of the season.

In the 60th minute, FC Tucson hoped to turn the tide by bringing in four substitutes in the front field. Forwards Shak Adams, Mohamed Kone, Kevin Rodriguez and Giovanni Calixtro entered with fresh legs but it was to no avail as FC Tucson was blanked by a strong North Texas defense.

Frustrations continued to mount in the second half as FC Tucson was unable to capitalize on three free kicks, including two in the final 15 minutes.