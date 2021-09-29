FC Tucson is the hottest team in town following six stellar weeks

The weather may be cooling down, but FC Tucson has remained red-hot.

Last weekend, the Men In Black (9-8-6) beat Union Omaha 1-0 to extend their unbeaten streak to seven matches. It was Union Omaha’s first home loss of the season.

FC Tucson has climbed to third place in the USL League One standings after being near the bottom earlier in the season. The Men in Black are in position to host a playoff match and are vying for a bye in the six-team postseason.

The club begins a crucial final month of the regular season on Saturday, when it hosts North Texas SC (7-7-9) at 7 p.m.

“It’s just such a massive three points,” FC Tucson interim coach Jon Pearlman said of the win. “I mean, no one’s gone (to Omaha) and gotten three points and so to do that, and it was a hostile crown of nearly 5,000, so the level of effort and concentration taken in those waning moments and (FC Tucson goalkeeper) Wallis (Lapsley) was tremendous. The whole back four in general on the day was just very brave.

"I don’t think it was our best-playing game but … for us to come out with that is absolutely tremendous.”