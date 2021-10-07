FC Tucson looked far and wide before deciding Jon Pearlman was club's best choice

FC Tucson has gone 7-5-3 under Pearlman this season, including a seven-match unbeaten streak that saw them jump from 11th place in USL League One to contenders to host a playoff match. FC Tucson is 9-9-6 heading into Wednesday's match against North Carolina FC. The clubs will face off at 7 p.m. inside Kino North Stadium.

Pearlman said Powers and FC Tucson owner Brett Johnson were supportive during the hiring process.

“The pressure wasn’t particularly on to, ‘Go out there and win if you want any chance at this job,’” Pearlman said. “They said, ‘Do what you do, do it as well as you can, do it with our full support and let’s look at this, not just for the team but for you as well.' There was a lot of consideration given to me as a longtime person and that’s really a credit to Brett and Amanda and the organization.”

Pearlman has been part of FC Tucson since its inception. He co-founded the club in 2011 and has been coach, general manager, director of soccer operations and technical advisor. He coached FC Tucson in 2017, going 9-2-3 in the USL Premier Development League, after Rick Schantz left for Phoenix Rising FC.

Pearlman said his heart has always been in coaching. He's done it for 23 years, making stops everywhere from Sabino High School and Real Salt Lake to the OKC Energy.