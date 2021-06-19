FC Tucson, North Texas SC play to scoreless draw

Arizona Daily Star
FC Tucson and North Texas SC played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night in a USL League One contest in Arlington, Texas.
The Men in Black were outshot 17-4, but goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley stopped all five shots he faced.
FC Tucson (2-3-3) will next play Union Omaha on the road at 5 p.m. next Saturday.
