 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FC Tucson, North Texas SC play to scoreless draw
FC Tucson 0, North Texas SC 0

FC Tucson, North Texas SC play to scoreless draw

  • Updated
FC Tucson logo

FC Tucson and North Texas SC played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night in a USL League One contest in Arlington, Texas.

The Men in Black were outshot 17-4, but goalkeeper Wallis Lapsley stopped all five shots he faced.

FC Tucson (2-3-3) will next play Union Omaha on the road at 5 p.m. next Saturday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News