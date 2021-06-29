FC Tucson parts ways with coach John Galas; Jon Pearlman to take over as interim coach

FC Tucson has parted ways with head coach John Galas, according to team president Amanda Powers.

Powers’ decision to relieve Galas from his coaching duties comes in the wake of the club’s 1-0 loss to Union Omaha on Saturday. FC Tucson is currently in 11th out of 12th place in the USL League One standings with a 2-4-3 record. The team went 0-2-2 during the month of June.

Jon Pearlman, FC Tucson’s Director of Soccer Operations, will serve as the team’s interim coach as the club prepares to host Fort Lauderdale CF on Saturday. Pearlman is one of the founders and original co-owners of FC Tucson, and he previously served as the club’s head coach in 2017.

Powers and Pearlman notified the players via a conference call Tuesday afternoon and held a press conference Tuesday evening to make the changes official.

“When we took a look at some of the pieces that are missing in the club, we felt it was best to just mutually part ways (with John) so that we can not only try to address those things this season but really start carving a path for the future,” Powers said.