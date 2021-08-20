FC Tucson, Phoenix teen pass along sports equipment, love of game to kids in need

FC Tucson is getting ready to resume its Barrio 2 Barrio tours, and will be holding one next month on the Pascua Yaqui wellness center. Powers is hoping to bring Pass It On along to distribute some equipment.

“That's how I see us to really be able to do that full cycle of, we're introducing somebody to the game, and we've received from people that know and love the game equipment that they can pass it on so everyone can play," Powers said. "We need to grow the game and get more people who know about it, interested in it so that more kids can start to play it and demand it be in their schools."

Crum hopes to play soccer in college, but doesn't think a professional stint is in the cards for him. Asked whether he'll channel his experience with Pass It On into a career in business, Crum says he's still figuring that out.

"I'm hoping it's an inspiration to other kids so that they can start their own nonprofits or community service efforts," Crum said. "It doesn't have to be to the degree of Pass It On, but I just hope it's an inspiration to other kids to go out and help their own communities and help those in need."

Crum said he and other Pass It On representatives will be at as many FC Tucson games as possible, but the group will always have a presence in the form of two donation bins right outside the security gate.

"I'm very excited to come down here and help out down in Tucson," Crum said. "We'll happy to help Tucson families and aid them with the equipment we collect, and hopefully foster an environment of generosity throughout Tucson."

Contact Star reporter Caitlin Schmidt at 573-4191 or cschmidt@tucson.com. On Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.