FC Tucson seeking consistency as critical home stretch begins

Still, FC Tucson is still looking for consistency from both its starting rotation and substitutes.

“We’ve still yet to put it all together,” Pearlman said. “(We get) 30 minutes here, 20 minutes there. Haven’t been able to get a full 90 minutes of everyone clicking yet. Of course, that’s hard to do.”

The reemergence of Adams combined with the return of Kevin Rodriguez from the injured list gives FC Tucson fresh legs and goal-scoring threats. Rodriguez, a 24-year-old from Pasadena, Texas, had been out the last four matches with an injury but is expected to be available as a sub on Saturday.

Adams, meanwhile could play a crucial role going forward. One of the top offensive threats in all of USL League One, Adams has been off to a slow start this season, routinely coming off the bench rather than starting.

“A big part of it, for him, is understanding that a little bit stronger performance defensively can create more advantageous opportunities for him,” Pearlman said. “Shak is someone that can turn teams over and get into passing lanes.”