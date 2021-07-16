FC Tucson seeking consistency as critical home stretch begins

The last two weeks have seen back-to-back positive results for FC Tucson, but the true telling point of whether or not the team has turned a corner begins this weekend.
Starting Saturday night, FC Tucson (3-4-4) stares down a critical stretch.
Four of the club’s next five matches will take place in the Old Pueblo, beginning with Saturday night’s game against New England Revolution II (5-6-1). The favorable schedule is ripe with opportunity to string together multiple wins in a short amount of time.
“The home field needs to be a fortress, especially here in the desert,” interim coach Jon Pearlman said.
Pearlman expressed plenty of optimism this week about the direction of the club, citing an “energized and competitive week of training.” His confidence stems from the uptick in play from FC Tucson since Pearlman took over for Jon Galas at the end of June.
FC Tucson won its most recent home match, a 2-1 victory over Fort Lauderdale CF, followed by a 2-2 draw last week at Chattanooga. Pearlman’s team used a furious rally in the final minutes to gain a point on the road.
Down 2-0 in the 85th minute, FC Tucson scored two goals in the final five minutes. The equalizer from Shak Adams was just his second of the season after he led the club in goals in 2020.
Still, FC Tucson is still looking for consistency from both its starting rotation and substitutes.
“We’ve still yet to put it all together,” Pearlman said. “(We get) 30 minutes here, 20 minutes there. Haven’t been able to get a full 90 minutes of everyone clicking yet. Of course, that’s hard to do.”
The reemergence of Adams combined with the return of Kevin Rodriguez from the injured list gives FC Tucson fresh legs and goal-scoring threats. Rodriguez, a 24-year-old from Pasadena, Texas, had been out the last four matches with an injury but is expected to be available as a sub on Saturday.
Adams, meanwhile could play a crucial role going forward. One of the top offensive threats in all of USL League One, Adams has been off to a slow start this season, routinely coming off the bench rather than starting.
“A big part of it, for him, is understanding that a little bit stronger performance defensively can create more advantageous opportunities for him,” Pearlman said. “Shak is someone that can turn teams over and get into passing lanes.”
The FC Tucson coach is still figuring out the best way to unleash his scoring dynamo in a way that best suits his defensive-minded approach. Still, Pearlman said he’s but has continually been impressed by the 5-foot-7-inch winger.
“He was one of our best players in training this week,” Pearlman said. “He’s so talented and at any point he can change a game.”
FC Tucson will have its hands full with New England which is one of the best defensive teams in the league. The Revolution have stacked up five matches this season without allowing a goal — tied for first most in the league.
Still, Pearlman has found some weaknesses that he thinks his club can exploit.
“The backline has allowed some penetration,” Pearlman said. “If you’re smart, they can be susceptible to counter-attacking opportunities.”
Corner kicks
Daniel Bedoya was named to the USL League One Team of the Week after his performance last week against Chattanooga. Bedoya’s goal in the 86th minute started FC Tucson’s rally to earn a 2-2 draw and he also finished with five duels won.
Saturday night’s home match against New England will feature a pregame classic car show at Kino North Stadium. Fans can come to the stadium early to see vintage vehicles.
