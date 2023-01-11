FC Tucson set to host top Real Salt Lake, Chicago FC for spring showcase at Kino North Stadium

The FC Tucson Desert Showcase will have preseason friendly matches with Real Salt Lake, which has Tucson native Justen Glad, and Chicago Fire FC; Xherdan Shaqiri, who played for Sweden in the World Cup, is the top player for Chicago.

“We are thrilled to open this era of FC Tucson ownership with the continuation of professional soccer matches in Tucson and to energize the Tucson soccer community before a huge summer with the women’s World Cup, FC Tucson’s USL League Two men’s soccer, and FC Tucson women’s WPSL team,” said FC Tucson founder and new owner Jon Pearlman in a press release. “(Co-owner) Jeff (Arnold) and I would like to thank the Pima County Stadium District, Visit Tucson, our dedicated staff, our partners and all of the clubs joining us this year for helping us make this event a possibility.”