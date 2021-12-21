FC Tucson signs starting defender away from Union Omaha

FC Tucson fortified its defense on Tuesday while delivering a blow to the team that knocked it out of the USL League One playoffs.

The Men in Black signed defender Jake Crull, who was part of a Union Omaha defense that held Tucson to one goal in a 6-1 playoff semifinal victory last month. Crull started and played 67 minutes for Union Omaha in the win.

Union Omaha went on to win the USL League One; the team allowed just 23 goals, the fewest in the league.

"I'm excited for a new challenge in a new location with a new group of guys," Crull said in a news release. "With the great facilities that Tucson has, I can't wait for the day-to-day grind on the training ground."

Crull played 23 games for Union Omaha in 2021, his second season with the team. He began his career in 2018 with the Charlotte Eagles of USL League Two.

Crull is "capable of playing left-back and left center back," FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman said. "He's a hard-working player and he's the type of player that matches the culture that we're trying to build in 2022."

FC Tucson has signed eight players under contract for 2022, including six starters from its 2021 playoff team.

Compiled in part from a news release.