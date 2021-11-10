FC Tucson streaking into Saturday's USL League One semifinal match vs. Union Omaha

FC Tucson’s seven-match unbeaten streak may have ended, but the Men in Black have built up another four-match undefeated run en route to the USL League One semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Men in Black will look to run that streak to five on Saturday, when they face top seed Union Omaha in Nebraska.

“We were at a critical moment and our backs were against the wall and we were able to perform our best,” said FC Tucson coach Jon Pearlman. “So we’ve handled adversity well on a number of occasions this season so these two streaks are sort of representative of the growth of the team.”

Union Omaha beat FC Tucson three times during the regular season, but the Men in Black won the most recent contest, a 1-0 match played Sept. 25. The win extended what became a seven-match unbeaten steak, one that included three clean shutouts and a couple wins on the East Coast.

FC Tucson’s current four-match streak has included three wins at Kino North Stadium and a 2-2 draw at Forward Madison on Oct. 23.

“Now it’s different because we’re close to the finish line so it means more to be on this streak and the fact that we were able to secure it in front of our fans, it’s even more significant I think,” said FC Tucson defender Luca Mastrantoni.