FC Tucson taking 'holistic approach' during extended coaching search

After she let coach John Galas go nine games into the season, FC Tucson president Amanda Powers took a step back and thought about the big picture.

Jon Pearlman, the club’s vice president of soccer operations, was named interim coach at the end of June. Powers believes the team is in capable hands as she navigates FC Tucson’s uncertain trajectory.

“Jon’s done a fantastic job with the team given everything,” Powers said. “I think there’s a different spirit on the pitch from the players than what we’ve seen earlier this year.”

Under Pearlman, FC Tucson is 2-2-1 and has a plus-one goal differential during that span. The Men in Black (4-6-4) host North Texas SC (4-5-4) on Saturday night.

Powers has taken initiative this summer to learn more about the business and technical side of USL soccer. Her goal is to ensure all three teams she manages — in addition to FC Tucson, she runs the FC Tucson Women and an academy team — are aligned and have the proper resources to succeed.

Her newfound strategy is why FC Tucson has yet to hire a full-time replacement for Galas. Powers said she doesn't expect a decision to be reached in the immediate future.