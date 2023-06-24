The FC Tucson men settled for a draw against one of the top amateur teams in the country Saturday night after a late and controversial penalty kick call.

FC Tucson (2-1-4) looked like they had scored the game winner in the 90th minute but had to split the points with the Ventura County Fusion, finishing the game 2-2 at Kino North Stadium.

“The boys battled really well, deserved certainly a point in that, if not a little bit more. But we have to go on. We have to go to the next game,” FC Tucson head coach Mark Biagi said. “A result like this shows we can play with anybody and what a great game. It was a little unfortunate for us the way it happened but proud of the boys.”

Just after FC Tucson took the lead, defender Marco Costa gave a up penalty kick. Forward Logan Farrington converted the penalty kick for the first place Fusion (6-1-1).

Biagi said he didn’t get a good look at the foul.

“I saw the ball, there was a confrontation near the end line and certainly from where I stand obviously I’m going to be biased and not think it’s a call,” Biagi said. “I think in that moment of the game it’s a very critical call but we have to move on, we can’t dwell on that moment, that can’t be the story of this game.

“The story of this game has to be that we just played with one of the best teams in the country and we were toe to toe with them and in my opinion we were the better team for 90 minutes and we deserved a victory, so that’s the story that I’m going to tell the boys.”

The Fusion beat FC Tucson 4-0 in Ventura. Calif. on May 26.

It’s the first time in league play that the Fusion, the 2022 League Two champions, gave up more than one goal. They did the final of the Hank Steinbrecher Cup, the U.S. Soccer amateur national championship, ended 4-4 with Ventura County losing the shootout 4-2.

Going into the game, including friendlies, FC Tucson had a five game home winning streak but they still own a four game unbeaten streak in league play.

“I think the whole game we played really well kudos to the guys that were out there that really put it up,” said FC Tucson defender Munier Hussen. “Obviously unfortunate call at the end but I don’t blame anybody out on the field today. I think everyone really did their job, really did their part.”

Hussen scored FC Tucson’s second goal in the 90th minute off a free kick.

“I’m just really happy to help the team, not much else really,” Hussen said. “I feel like a goal is something that you’ll always remember especially your first goal for a new club and I’m just happy to help the team really, especially in front of the home fans.”

In the 45th minute Ventura County forward Marley Edwards scored against the run of play to give the Fusion a 1-0 lead.

Then after halftime FC Tucson midfielder Vilius Labutis scored in the 46th minute, assisted by forward Jose Contell. It’s the first goal the Fusion have given up since June 9.

“I challenged the boys at half time,” Biagi said. “That was my primary challenge: is that we had to put quality shots on goal, we are dangerous but there was nothing really that was goal threatening and they responded quite well.”

Contell plays for UCLA and the goal came against some of his Bruin teammates.

Less than minute after scoring FC Tucson had a two on zero against the Fusion goalkeeper but Labutis missed the shot.

Up next for FC Tucson is a two-game Southern California road swing, starting with Capo FC (1-6-2) on Wednesday. Their next home game is July 3, against Arizona Arsenal.

Corner kicks

• FC Tucson women drew 2-2 at the Paso Surf on Saturday night. In their last game, in Tucson, FCTW won 7-1 on June 2.

• Attendance was 1,370 for the men’s game.