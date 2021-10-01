FC Tucson to debut long-awaited 'El Jefe' uniforms for Saturday's clash

When it came time to design the uniform, Abud — who is a first generation Mexican-American — sought to find an animal that represents Tucson. He wanted something that wasn’t prey and embodied the desert.

Since jaguars are known for strength and mystical significance — Aztecs, Mayans and Incas all had temples for the jaguar — and El Jefe has appeared in Arizona, it fit. Jaguars are something the United States and Mexico share, like the Sonoran Desert.

“So that’s really what it came down to: try and embody both lineages and honor the land,” Abud said.

Both El Jefe jerseys are on sale for $70; El Jefe scarves are $20.

Seven other USL League One clubs have debuted "culture kits" this year, but the others were designed by the USL Creative team. FC Tucson is likely the only one to wear them.

Clinton Yates of ESPN, Aaron West of CBS Sports and Jason Davis of SiriusXM all took notice of the El Jefe kit.

FC Tucson players are on board, too.

"It’s good, I like the colors,” said FC Tucson defender Maximiliano Schenfeld. “The idea, everything behind the kit is a good one because of all the sunsets that we have here, especially with the colors and everything is going to look very good.”