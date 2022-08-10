FC Tucson to host first of three 'Barrio 2 Barrio' events Thursday

FC Tucson will host the first of three summer “Barrio 2 Barrio” events Thursday at North Santa Cruz Park in Sahuarita.

FC Tucson players are scheduled to appear at the event, which will also feature painting stations, games, music, contests and giveaways. Along with presenting sponsor Arizona Health, FC Tucson will host a youth soccer clinic for kids aged 6-12, along with physical and mental health wellness checks. The clinic is free, though parents must register their children online at FCTucson.com/community as space is limited.

The club will also host “Barrio 2 Barrio” celebrations Aug. 28 and Sept. 8.

“When we began this initiative last year, we were in a very different place as a community, focusing on safely reopening, distributing vaccinations, and bringing neighbors out after lockdowns. Now it’s time to celebrate the health of our communities,” FC Tucson president Amanda Powers said in a news release. “Having Arizona Complete Health’s support further strengthens the bond between our club and the community as we team up to set an example, not just through our words, but our actions as well.”