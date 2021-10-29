FC Tucson treats local kids, families to VIP experience

Moreno linked up with Candlelighters in 2008, when her son was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.

"Our whole lives changed. COVID has been our lifestyle since his diagnosis," Moreno said of the safety precautions her family has had to take to keep her son safe. "It's the same with the all the families."

But during the pandemic, even an outdoor event like an FC Tucson match wouldn't be an option for many families, because of the large crowd, lack of physical distancing in the stands and other factors.

"Community Corner was so great. We felt safe, we were away from crowds," Moreno said. "The kids were able to relax and watch the game and the parents were able to talk amongst each other."

Moreno said that for years, her son was the only child they knew of who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. At the soccer match, however, she connected with a woman whose child was recently diagnosed with the same illness.

"It was so nice for us to communicate and connect," Moreno said. "She's actually the principal at the school where my grandson goes, and now we have this great connection between us. She's familiar with my grandkids, and now I've let her into my life as far as what we've been going through."