FC Tucson treats local kids, families to VIP experience

As the sun dipped below the Tucson Mountains, two shiny black transit vans turned into the players' entrance of Kino North Stadium, snaking their way between parked cars, before stopping in front of FC Tucson's clubhouse.
A few dozen kids, teens and adults stepped off the vans and were greeted by FC Tucson president Amanda Powers, who thanked them for their trust and willingness to venture out of their homes with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on.
Powers asked the fans who was attending their first soccer game and who had attended a professional game in the past. She then asked her visitors their names as she handed out "swag bags" and tickets.
"Te gusta fútbol? I think you also like football," Powers said to one attendee, before escorting the group around the perimeter of the pitch, encouraging them to wave their flags and dance along to the music as they made their way to their seats.
The group soon arrived at a cordoned-off section of tables and chairs in the corner of the field. Powers passed out meals prepared by AZ Fit Kitchen — the same catering service that prepares the team's meals — and chatted with attendees for a bit.
The scene two weeks ago has become a regular one for Powers, who has created the Cox Community Corner at FC Tucson matches. The club hopes to sharing the game of soccer with those in the community who might not otherwise get the chance to attend.
By coupling the match with a VIP experience, which includes a game-time shoutout complete with cheers from the crowd, Powers hopes to inspire kids from schools and other local groups.
Saturday's guests included members of the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona. Some families were venturing out the house for something non-essential for the first time in weeks.
'The pandemic made it worse'
Eight-year-old James Molina sat with his knees pressed against the chain-link fence behind the Cox Community Corner banner, waving a red and black FC Tucson flag as he cheered.
His mom, Vanessa Varela Molina, sat next to him as his sister, 7-year-old Vanessa, danced behind the chairs.
Jesus Molina sat at the table behind his family, aided by a smartphone in his quest to help keep 5-year-old Ian entertained.
It was the family's first time out in months. The family's oldest child, 17-year-old Omar Casas Varela lives with a life-threatening illness.
Diagnosed in 2012 with a congenital dyserythropoietic anemia, a group of rare, inherited blood disorders, Omar's body does not produce red blood cells normally.
After receiving blood transfusions every two weeks since birth, Varela was in need of a bone marrow donor by 2015. He eventually found a donor, but the transplant failed. So did a second one. The Molinas turned to a new doctor who found a case study out of Germany that gave hope that Omar could survive a third transplant within 60 days.
"Omar is the only one in the whole world who has survived what he has," Vanessa Molina said.
But while that was a success, Omar has developed a new, long-term condition that has become chronic.
This spring, Omar alerted his mother that something felt off. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with septic shock.
"He barely made it," she said, describing how Omar told her that he'd seen a bright light followed by all of his favorite memories: His Make-a-Wish adventure to Sea World Orlando to hug a penguin; the quinceañero his family threw for him; all the other birthday parties and Halloweens spent together as a family.
"He wasn't ready," Molina said. "He loves life and he loves his family."
Before the game two weeks ago, the Molinas hadn't taken a family outing for months. Aside from a trip to visit family in Hermosillo in September, the Molinas had been housebound for months.
Still, the game came with a twinge of sadness. Omar loves soccer.
"It's hard for me as a mother, since Omar is at home," his mom said. "It's bittersweet."
'I saw them light up'
For the Molinas and other Candlelighters families, the time outside of their homes and ability to attend a large community event was a blessing, said president Angela Moreno.
Moreno linked up with Candlelighters in 2008, when her son was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia.
"Our whole lives changed. COVID has been our lifestyle since his diagnosis," Moreno said of the safety precautions her family has had to take to keep her son safe. "It's the same with the all the families."
But during the pandemic, even an outdoor event like an FC Tucson match wouldn't be an option for many families, because of the large crowd, lack of physical distancing in the stands and other factors.
"Community Corner was so great. We felt safe, we were away from crowds," Moreno said. "The kids were able to relax and watch the game and the parents were able to talk amongst each other."
Moreno said that for years, her son was the only child they knew of who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. At the soccer match, however, she connected with a woman whose child was recently diagnosed with the same illness.
"It was so nice for us to communicate and connect," Moreno said. "She's actually the principal at the school where my grandson goes, and now we have this great connection between us. She's familiar with my grandkids, and now I've let her into my life as far as what we've been going through."
Moreno said her favorite part of the event was a post-match meet-and-greet with FC Tucson players. The kids especially relished the event.
"I saw them light up. This was a totally new experience for them," Moreno said. "FC Tucson now has more fans because our kids are interested and they want to know more and they want to see them again."
'Trying to make those ties'
The Cox Community Corner program started out as a partnership between FC Tucson and three local high schools as a way to prevent dropouts by incentivizing attendance. By the time the season started in May, the idea had grown into something bigger.
FC Tucson ran the first few events on its own. In June, it partnered with Cox. Powers called it a natural fit given that the company made sure that local students were able to stay connected through online classes when they were forced to homeschool during the pandemic.
"They're trying to do their part in the digital divide by providing free internet and WiFi in those neighborhoods that apparently didn't even have internet prior to the pandemic," Powers said. "For them, it was important to show that they're supporting that community in particular."
In May, FC Tucson hosted kids from Chicanos Por La Causa Schools. For Pride Night, Powers invited the Southern Arizona Gender Alliance out to the game. July 4 brought in kids from Davis-Monthan Youth Programs, with Powers saying that she tries to "turn the curation over the community" for theme night events.
Other participating groups have included Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, Vision Quest, Southern Arizona Gender Alliance, Catalina High School's Soccer Team, San Miguel High School, Pima County JTED, Desert View High School and more.
"We're trying to make those ties," Powers said. "The thing that's been remarkable is that it's so many of these kids' very first time ever hearing about FC Tucson, let alone coming out to a game."
The group from Envision High School was all girls. Powers said there were some "touching moments in their conversations" as it was the group's first time meeting a female sports executive.
"This has been an amazing example, demonstrating all the things we had set out to do. We know we're touching lives and we know we're making an impact," Powers said. "My whole goal is for one kid can leave here feeling better about themselves or they're excited to continue to stay with their organization because they're doing cool things for them."
Powers wants to recognize the kids' struggles while using soccer to lift them up.
"Ultimately, the big lesson is about just showing up for life," Powers said. "We're just trying to deliver hope on top of hope on top of hope."
