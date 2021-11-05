FC Tucson will call on 'top man' Kaelon Fox to shut down Richmond Kickers star in Saturday's playoff game

"He’s just a tremendous individual and we’re incredibly lucky to have him leading us from the back.”

Fox came to the Old Pueblo after playing for Þór Akureyri of the Inkasso-deild karla, the second division in Iceland. He said his family was "of course … really happy" when he came back to the United States.

"They weren’t flying internationally to see me,” Fox said. Now, “my girlfriend can visit me; she was actually here this last week. So having family and friends, whether it’s a home game or away, has been really nice, of course.”

Fox said he missed the joking around and banter in the locker room, made easier by so many players speaking English in the United States. Before going to Iceland, Fox played for Mississippi Brilla FC (2018) and Reading United AC (2017); both teams are in what is now USL League Two.

“I played here since I was 4 years old, I know the game, I have plenty of friends that are in League One, (SL) Championship, MLS, so I knew what i was getting myself into,” Fox said.

“Going over to Iceland, you don’t really know … but coming back to America, playing in League One, every team we play I’ve either played in college or summer league with one guy so it’s to reconnect there but also just know that I can play in this league, and I’ve shown that."